Brookstone Capital Management Sells 1,090 Shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its stake in shares of Campbell Soup (NASDAQ:CPB – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 3,760.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Campbell Soup during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Campbell Soup during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Stock Performance

NASDAQ CPB opened at $47.41 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 1-year low of $37.94 and a 1-year high of $52.81. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.63 and a 200-day moving average of $46.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.18.

Campbell Soup Announces Dividend

Campbell Soup ( NASDAQ:CPB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 24.08% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Campbell Soup will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CPB. Argus upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Campbell Soup from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen upped their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.77.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Free Report)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

