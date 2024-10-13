Brookstone Capital Management Takes Position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 23,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF during the first quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000.

NASDAQ SDVY opened at $36.77 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.1383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

