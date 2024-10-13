Brookstone Capital Management Sells 519 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam increased its holdings in Cardinal Health by 773.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 49,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,496,000 after buying an additional 43,488 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 220,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,243,000 after purchasing an additional 24,222 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 101.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 321,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,010,000 after purchasing an additional 161,656 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 314,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,160,000 after purchasing an additional 15,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH bought a new position in Cardinal Health during the first quarter valued at $1,742,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAH opened at $112.51 on Friday. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $116.05. The company has a market cap of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 50.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $103.95.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 54.85%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.506 per share. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 1st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.78%.

In other news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,310,467.69. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 17,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.48, for a total transaction of $1,905,566.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 94,529 shares in the company, valued at $10,065,447.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jessica L. Mayer sold 16,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.39, for a total value of $1,812,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,310,467.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 113,963 shares of company stock valued at $12,379,980. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CAH. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Cardinal Health from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cardinal Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.36.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

