Brookstone Capital Management Decreases Stock Holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Brookstone Capital Management lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,356 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ during the 3rd quarter worth $483,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 131.2% in the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the period.

Shares of QLD stock opened at $102.58 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 1 year low of $53.72 and a 1 year high of $110.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

