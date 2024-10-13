Brookstone Capital Management Buys 908 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 35,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 86.5% during the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 2,799,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298,167 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,215,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,855,000 after buying an additional 133,123 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 34.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 948,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,763,000 after acquiring an additional 243,988 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Sterling Financial Group Inc. now owns 785,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 778,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,835,000 after acquiring an additional 104,285 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day moving average of $23.01. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.16 and a 52-week high of $23.21.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.122 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.