Brookstone Capital Management Has $907,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG – Free Report) by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,069 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SLYG. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 9,248.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 377,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 373,635 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,014,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $21,148,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $16,754,000. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 80.3% during the 1st quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 291,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,459,000 after purchasing an additional 129,977 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SLYG opened at $92.71 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.50 and a 200-day moving average of $88.00. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $68.64 and a 1-year high of $96.17.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

