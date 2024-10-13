Brookstone Capital Management Has $1.09 Million Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ)

Brookstone Capital Management reduced its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (BATS:XDSQ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XDSQ. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 73,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 51,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 178,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,927 shares in the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Stock Performance

Shares of XDSQ stock opened at $35.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.74. The company has a market capitalization of $54.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.63 and a beta of 0.79.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated ETF – Quarterly (XDSQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 2x the price return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY), subject to an upside return cap over a three-month outcome period. XDSQ was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

