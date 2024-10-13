Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Cencora alerts:

Insider Activity at Cencora

In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:COR opened at $222.56 on Friday. Cencora, Inc. has a 1 year low of $182.75 and a 1 year high of $247.66. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The firm has a market cap of $44.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cencora Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.

Read Our Latest Research Report on COR

Cencora Profile

(Free Report)

Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cencora Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cencora and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.