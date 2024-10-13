Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in Cencora, Inc. (NYSE:COR – Free Report) by 6.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Cencora were worth $963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cencora during the second quarter valued at approximately $655,000. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter worth $95,313,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter worth $3,579,000. Cairn Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cencora during the first quarter valued at $2,294,000. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cencora in the 1st quarter valued at $836,000. Institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Cencora
In other Cencora news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,980,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,806,388,800. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.69, for a total transaction of $357,482.37. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,656,970.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 4,438,171 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.56, for a total transaction of $1,067,646,415.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,980,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,806,388,800. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,450,399 shares of company stock valued at $1,070,392,799. Insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.
Cencora Price Performance
Cencora (NYSE:COR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $74.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.32 billion. Cencora had a return on equity of 266.60% and a net margin of 0.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cencora, Inc. will post 13.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cencora Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Cencora’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cencora from $287.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $245.00 price target (down previously from $275.00) on shares of Cencora in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Cencora from $280.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Cencora from $277.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Cencora from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.44.
Cencora Profile
Cencora, Inc sources and distributes pharmaceutical products. The company's U.S. Healthcare Solutions segment distributes pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers; provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers; clinical trial support, product post-approval, and commercialization support services; data analytics, outcomes research, and additional services for biotechnology and pharmaceutical manufacturers; pharmaceuticals, vaccines, parasiticides, diagnostics, micro feed ingredients, and other products to the companion animal and production animal markets; and sales force services to manufacturers.
