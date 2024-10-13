Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Stock Position Reduced by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 87 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,089,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Welltower by 15.3% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 93.8% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 18,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,365,000 after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the period. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Welltower by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 9,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Welltower by 32.0% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Welltower by 7.6% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 317,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,588,000 after acquiring an additional 22,369 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WELL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wolfe Research upgraded Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Welltower from $115.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Welltower presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.38.

Welltower Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $125.18 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1 year low of $80.80 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The firm has a market cap of $74.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 154.54, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Welltower Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.67 dividend. This is a positive change from Welltower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 330.86%.

About Welltower

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a REIT and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate and infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

