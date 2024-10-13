Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February (BATS:BFEB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 393.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 96,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,795,000 after buying an additional 77,034 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 133.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 125,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,921,000 after purchasing an additional 71,557 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,013,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,839,000 after purchasing an additional 67,380 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,207,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $1,473,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

Shares of BATS BFEB opened at $42.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.01 million, a PE ratio of 24.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (BFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

