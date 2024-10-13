Brookstone Capital Management Boosts Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,383 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Valero Energy from $172.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler lowered Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $169.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $175.00 to $171.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.60.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO opened at $142.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.01 and its 200-day moving average is $152.80. The stock has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 8.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.39. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $119.88 and a twelve month high of $184.79.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The oil and gas company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.11. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $34.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 1st were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.46%.

About Valero Energy

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.