Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 425 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vertiv by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vertiv by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,855,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,018,000 after purchasing an additional 226,716 shares during the last quarter. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $8,886,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 296.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 9,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth about $653,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Vertiv from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vertiv from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised Vertiv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertiv presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.89.

NYSE VRT opened at $111.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 87.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.20. Vertiv Holdings Co has a twelve month low of $34.60 and a twelve month high of $112.07.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.10. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 17th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 17th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.81%.

In other news, insider Karsten Winther sold 44,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.99, for a total value of $3,593,470.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,542 shares in the company, valued at $843,254.58. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

