Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 771 Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (BATS:PSFF – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. owned 0.09% of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the first quarter worth $258,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF in the first quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF during the second quarter valued at about $304,000.

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

PSFF opened at $28.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $353.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.70.

About Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF (PSFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds of Pacer Swan SOS ETFs that provide exposure to US securities while limiting downside risk with buffers and caps over one year. PSFF was launched on Dec 29, 2020 and is managed by Pacer.

