Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 512 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSCI. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of MSCI by 5.7% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 783 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Threadgill Financial LLC purchased a new stake in MSCI in the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in MSCI by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 781 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of MSCI by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,410,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of MSCI by 39.2% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,889 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $690.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on MSCI from $575.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $638.00 target price on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $614.14.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock opened at $605.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.11. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $566.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $524.59.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. The company’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.87%.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

Further Reading

