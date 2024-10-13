Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes $270,000 Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,450 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COO. LRI Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.5% during the second quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 2,595 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,600 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,709 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,609 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,229 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,006,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.00.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $106.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.99. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.93 and a 52-week high of $112.38.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Cooper Companies

In related news, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total value of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cooper Companies news, CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Daniel G. Mcbride sold 114,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.48, for a total transaction of $12,129,356.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,714,534.08. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 256,373 shares of company stock valued at $27,637,427. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cooper Companies Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

