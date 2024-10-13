Atomi Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBOE. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,788,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 10,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management grew its holdings in Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,600,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Cboe Global Markets by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.4 %

Cboe Global Markets stock opened at $206.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $207.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.17. The company has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.61. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.82 and a 52 week high of $139.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

Cboe Global Markets ( BATS:CBOE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $513.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $514.51 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CBOE. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $205.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $168.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $207.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.67, for a total transaction of $466,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,813,676.91. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total value of $1,229,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,165,890.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,261 shares of company stock worth $3,604,822. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

