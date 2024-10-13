Atomi Financial Group Inc. Sells 54 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the third quarter worth about $301,000. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 20,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,536,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 23,114 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,205,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 220,167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,106,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $293.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $283.60.

Rockwell Automation Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE ROK opened at $271.16 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.81, a PEG ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.91 and its 200 day moving average is $268.07.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Rockwell Automation announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

