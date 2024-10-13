Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $293,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 18.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,398 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Snap were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Snap by 354.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Snap during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 534.4% in the 2nd quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Finally, JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Snap alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total transaction of $239,040.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 463,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,160,698.24. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Robert C. Murphy sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.69, for a total transaction of $8,690,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 58,553,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,832,634.97. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,510,352 shares of company stock worth $13,446,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 22.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective (down from $15.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Snap from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.85.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SNAP

Snap Price Performance

NYSE SNAP opened at $11.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of -15.46 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a current ratio of 3.98. Snap Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.29 and a twelve month high of $17.90.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 23.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Snap Profile

(Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.