Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,902 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BBY. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Best Buy by 69.5% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 322 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Best Buy by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 320 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 67.1% during the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 376 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,319,073,501.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Best Buy news, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 14,911,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 88,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $7,813,831.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 13,602,853 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,200,451,777.25. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,379,870 shares of company stock valued at $121,942,706 over the last 90 days. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1 %

BBY stock opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.46. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.30 and a twelve month high of $103.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 47.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 64.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Best Buy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

