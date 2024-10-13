Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys 812 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,412 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORI. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Old Republic International by 555.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 885 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in shares of Old Republic International by 201.0% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 894 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter worth $30,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Old Republic International in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Old Republic International by 138.4% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 1,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Old Republic International from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

ORI stock opened at $35.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.39. Old Republic International Co. has a 52-week low of $26.40 and a 52-week high of $36.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.15. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

