Atomi Financial Group Inc. Buys New Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,608 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,711,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 1,171.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,363,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $93,409,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256,570 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC grew its position in Globus Medical by 198.6% in the first quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 1,689,287 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $90,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,540 shares in the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Globus Medical by 1,263.7% during the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 848,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $45,496,000 after acquiring an additional 785,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Globus Medical by 46.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,479,837 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $133,018,000 after purchasing an additional 782,285 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,055,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 18.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GMED has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

Globus Medical Stock Performance

Globus Medical stock opened at $70.57 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.38 and a fifty-two week high of $74.21. The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of 110.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.37.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 1.82%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $615.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. Globus Medical’s revenue was up 115.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

