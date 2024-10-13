Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP) Shares Acquired by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Dorchester Minerals, L.P. (NASDAQ:DMLP – Free Report) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,697 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Dorchester Minerals were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DMLP. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Dorchester Minerals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in Dorchester Minerals during the second quarter worth $31,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dorchester Minerals in the first quarter worth $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in Dorchester Minerals during the first quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dorchester Minerals

In other news, insider Minerals Operating Dorchester purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.32 per share, for a total transaction of $96,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 61,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,990,071.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Dorchester Minerals Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of DMLP stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.10. Dorchester Minerals, L.P. has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $35.74.

Dorchester Minerals (NASDAQ:DMLP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $37.36 million during the quarter. Dorchester Minerals had a return on equity of 59.40% and a net margin of 66.16%.

Dorchester Minerals Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were given a $0.702 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $2.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.78%. Dorchester Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 108.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dorchester Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

About Dorchester Minerals

Dorchester Minerals, L.P. engages in the acquisition, ownership, and administration of royalty properties in the United States. Its royalty properties include producing and nonproducing mineral, royalty, overriding royalty, net profits, and leasehold interests in 593 counties and parishes in 28 states; and net profits interests represent net profits overriding royalty interests in various properties owned by the operating partnership.

