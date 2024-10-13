Atomi Financial Group Inc. Invests $257,000 in Kellanova (NYSE:K)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in K. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its holdings in Kellanova by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellanova by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 7,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Kellanova in the 4th quarter worth approximately $327,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Kellanova by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 63,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,567,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kellanova during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. 83.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kellanova Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE K opened at $80.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.73. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $47.63 and a 52 week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Increases Dividend

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. Kellanova had a return on equity of 36.74% and a net margin of 6.72%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Kellanova will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.83%. This is a boost from Kellanova’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio is 85.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.65, for a total transaction of $9,241,118.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 50,368,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,201,136.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $4,486,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,986,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,387,879.46. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,117,515 shares of company stock valued at $83,979,855. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $83.50 in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Kellanova from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Kellanova to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.32.

Kellanova Company Profile

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

