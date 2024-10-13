Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,557 Shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eni S.p.A. (NYSE:E – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,708 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ENI were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of ENI by 19.8% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of ENI during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Pitcairn Co. bought a new position in ENI in the 1st quarter worth about $218,000. 1.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

E has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised shares of ENI from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of ENI from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $39.60 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised ENI from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Redburn Atlantic raised ENI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered ENI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.60.

E opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.96. Eni S.p.A. has a 1-year low of $28.82 and a 1-year high of $34.30. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.14). ENI had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 11.84%. The business had revenue of $24.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Eni S.p.A. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. The company engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. It operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Enilive, Refining and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments.

