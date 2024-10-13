Atomi Financial Group Inc. Grows Position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 6.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in Hilton Worldwide by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Hilton Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilton Worldwide by 247.8% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 4,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total value of $1,067,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,933. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $219.40 and a 200 day moving average of $212.53. The stock has a market cap of $58.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.31. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.36 and a 12 month high of $239.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 69.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 12.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $185.00 to $181.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $228.00 to $224.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.95.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

