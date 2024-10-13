Atomi Financial Group Inc. Acquires 636 Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,910 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 571.5% during the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 253.9% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 224.5% in the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,853 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 89.4% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.36.

In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,191. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 7,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $163,170.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,191. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 29,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $493,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,037. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 176,012 shares of company stock valued at $3,417,117. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HPE stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $14.47 and a 52-week high of $22.82.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is presently 37.96%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

