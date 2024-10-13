Atomi Financial Group Inc. Purchases 332 Shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Camden Property Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPT. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in Camden Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Camden Property Trust by 2,187.5% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1,081.5% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Camden Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Camden Property Trust from $109.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Camden Property Trust from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.76.

Camden Property Trust Stock Performance

Shares of CPT opened at $119.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.90. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $82.81 and a 12 month high of $127.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.20.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($1.27). Camden Property Trust had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 25.64%. The business had revenue of $387.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 100.98%.

About Camden Property Trust

(Free Report)

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns and operates 172 properties containing 58,250 apartment homes across the United States.

Featured Articles

