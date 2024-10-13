Atomi Financial Group Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 730 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kraft Heinz

In other news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of KHC opened at $35.22 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.01. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12 month low of $30.68 and a 12 month high of $38.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.05. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The business had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.54%. Kraft Heinz’s payout ratio is 69.87%.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.