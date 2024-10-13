Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 675 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the second quarter worth about $76,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF stock opened at $59.73 on Friday. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $47.10 and a 52-week high of $61.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 0.85.

About iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.