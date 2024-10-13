Mather Group LLC. Sells 786 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.