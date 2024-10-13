Mather Group LLC. Sells 786 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Mather Group LLC. cut its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.48 on Friday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.04 and a one year high of $100.75. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.52 and its 200-day moving average is $100.52.
iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile
