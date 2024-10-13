Atomi Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Free Report) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AvalonBay Communities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,877.8% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. BROOKFIELD Corp ON purchased a new position in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the first quarter worth $39,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in AvalonBay Communities by 50.0% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 38.6% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Zelman & Associates upgraded AvalonBay Communities to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $213.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $206.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total transaction of $414,340.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at $908,026.11. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other AvalonBay Communities news, CIO Matthew H. Birenbaum sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.90, for a total transaction of $1,044,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 65,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,780,506.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Keri A. Shea sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.17, for a total value of $414,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,026.11. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of AVB opened at $219.62 on Friday. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 52-week low of $160.45 and a 52-week high of $236.26. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $221.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by ($0.93). The business had revenue of $726.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.49 million. AvalonBay Communities had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 29.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.06%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 299 apartment communities containing 90,669 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

