Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Shares Sold by Atomi Financial Group Inc.

Atomi Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 903 shares during the quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Ally Financial by 245.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 608,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,687,000 after acquiring an additional 432,350 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Ally Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 880,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,933,000 after buying an additional 32,478 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its position in Ally Financial by 15.5% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 369,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,988,000 after buying an additional 49,539 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in Ally Financial by 309.5% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 99,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 75,063 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ally Financial in the second quarter worth $689,000. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALLY opened at $35.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.28. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.54 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.37, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Ally Financial ( NYSE:ALLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.33. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

ALLY has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ally Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Ally Financial from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Ally Financial from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 1st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ally Financial from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.63.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

