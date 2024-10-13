BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BJ. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Davis Capital Management purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 394.5% in the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 628 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $1,512,725.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Graham Luce sold 16,596 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total transaction of $1,512,725.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,040.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeff Desroches sold 28,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.86, for a total value of $2,591,742.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,452 shares in the company, valued at $5,252,496.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 79,438 shares of company stock worth $6,946,288 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BJ's Wholesale Club Price Performance

Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock opened at $86.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.25. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $63.08 and a twelve month high of $92.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.98.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.09. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 36.12% and a net margin of 2.62%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on BJ. Evercore ISI upped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Melius Research began coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.31.

About BJ's Wholesale Club

(Free Report)

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Articles

