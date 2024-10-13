Mather Group LLC. Trims Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 26.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 188 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of HubSpot by 1,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter worth $35,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 525.0% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HUBS. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on HubSpot from $700.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on HubSpot from $650.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of HubSpot from $650.00 to $550.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $570.00 target price on shares of HubSpot in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (down previously from $700.00) on shares of HubSpot in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $611.83.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total value of $4,014,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.27, for a total transaction of $4,014,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 518,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $244,707,645.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,804 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $992,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 41,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,692,450. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,821 shares of company stock valued at $7,388,384 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot Stock Performance

HUBS stock opened at $559.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -211.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7,193.98 and a beta of 1.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $504.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $557.35. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $407.23 and a fifty-two week high of $693.85.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $637.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $619.28 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 2.33% and a negative net margin of 1.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.17) earnings per share.

HubSpot Company Profile

(Free Report)

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.