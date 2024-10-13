Mather Group LLC. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Mather Group LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 75.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works by 224.0% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 1,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Bath & Body Works by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Bath & Body Works news, CEO Gina Boswell purchased 6,000 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $29.64 per share, with a total value of $177,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,134.68. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Bath & Body Works from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 26th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.35.

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $31.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.12. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.20 and a 52 week high of $52.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 23rd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is 19.37%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

