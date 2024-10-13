Atomi Financial Group Inc. Takes Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GLPI. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 40.8% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,709,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $627,204,000 after buying an additional 3,684,553 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,489,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $252,886,000 after acquiring an additional 211,709 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,104,552 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,564,000 after acquiring an additional 350,250 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 36.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,910,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $134,074,000 after purchasing an additional 781,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,761,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,830,000 after purchasing an additional 35,311 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $50.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.91, a current ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $52.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Gaming and Leisure Properties ( NASDAQ:GLPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is currently 112.18%.

In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 156,685 shares in the company, valued at $7,660,329.65. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Desiree A. Burke sold 12,973 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.02, for a total value of $674,855.46. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 108,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,621,957.46. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $52.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.18.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

