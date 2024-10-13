Mather Group LLC. Buys 2,625 Shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE)

Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE – Free Report) by 62.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,857 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Kenvue were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kenvue by 80.8% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Kenvue in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Kenvue by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in Kenvue during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Kenvue in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KVUE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Kenvue from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Kenvue in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.20.

NYSE:KVUE opened at $21.46 on Friday. Kenvue Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This is an increase from Kenvue’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. Kenvue’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.13%.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

