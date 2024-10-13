Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Everpar Advisors LLC raised its position in Rollins by 7.1% in the third quarter. Everpar Advisors LLC now owns 9,990 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $399,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Rollins by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its holdings in Rollins by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 57,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Rollins by 11.1% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 55,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 5,511 shares during the period. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rollins

In other news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,533,010.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Rollins news, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $224,084.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,023 shares in the company, valued at $4,543,999.86. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 4,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $237,716.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,533,010.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 14,056 shares of company stock valued at $698,347. Insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ROL opened at $49.66 on Friday. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.19 and a 12-month high of $51.96. The firm has a market cap of $24.05 billion, a PE ratio of 55.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.90.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. Rollins had a return on equity of 40.10% and a net margin of 14.23%. The business had revenue of $891.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rollins, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.83.

Rollins Profile

(Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

See Also

