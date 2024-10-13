Mather Group LLC. Sells 920 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Mather Group LLC. decreased its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 920 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in AES were worth $102,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AES. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AES by 92.4% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in AES during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in AES by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,776 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in AES during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in AES during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AES. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of AES in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised AES to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on AES from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Shares of AES opened at $17.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. The AES Co. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $22.21. The firm has a market cap of $12.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.06 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.89 and its 200-day moving average is $18.36.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. AES had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The AES Co. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.1725 dividend. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently 95.83%.

The AES Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified power generation and utility company in the United States and internationally. The company owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries; owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

