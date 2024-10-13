Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Shares Sold by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. trimmed its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 527 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 104 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Insight Inv LLC lifted its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.3% in the second quarter. Insight Inv LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Athena Investment Management boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Athena Investment Management now owns 1,040 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.8% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 5.1% in the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $833,273.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $454,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,273.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kerrii B. Anderson sold 586 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $131,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,450. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,679 shares of company stock worth $6,716,306. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LH

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

NYSE LH opened at $216.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $223.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.00. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $191.97 and a twelve month high of $238.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 43.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical research company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 3.60%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.42 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.56 EPS for the current year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Labcorp Holdings Inc provides laboratory services. It operates through two segments, Diagnostics Laboratories and Biopharma Laboratory Services. The company offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid, PAP, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D, prostate-specific antigens, sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

See Also

