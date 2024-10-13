Mather Group LLC. Purchases 930 Shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,464 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,753,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,366 shares during the period. Advance Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $300,292,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,000,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,031,000 after purchasing an additional 519,112 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 8,864,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,541,000 after buying an additional 630,942 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,007,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,237,000 after buying an additional 1,042,548 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CGDV stock opened at $36.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.41 and a 200-day moving average of $33.82. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $25.47 and a one year high of $36.88.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

