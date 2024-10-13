Mather Group LLC. Raises Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the first quarter valued at $32,000. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 54.5% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in Global Payments by 154.7% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 354 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total value of $166,305.23. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,068,087.63. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPN opened at $100.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 52 week low of $91.60 and a 52 week high of $141.77.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.84%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Global Payments from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $126.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. William Blair lowered Global Payments from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their target price on Global Payments from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Global Payments from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.55.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

