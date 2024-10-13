GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 672 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 3.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,255,482 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,662,000 after buying an additional 41,482 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ralph Lauren by 12,493.8% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,002,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,470,000 after acquiring an additional 994,385 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 158.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 863,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $149,478,000 after acquiring an additional 528,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Ralph Lauren by 42.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 638,502 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,760,000 after acquiring an additional 189,600 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RL shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $207.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Argus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Ralph Lauren from $193.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.00.

Ralph Lauren Stock Performance

Ralph Lauren stock opened at $201.89 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1-year low of $108.60 and a 1-year high of $202.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $177.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $174.60.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 28.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.95%.

Ralph Lauren Profile

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men’s, women’s, and children’s clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, floor coverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, dining, decorative accessories, and giftware; and fragrances.

Featured Articles

