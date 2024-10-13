Mather Group LLC. Sells 2,432 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Mather Group LLC. lowered its stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,432 shares during the quarter. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $179,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Weyerhaeuser by 5.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,261,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,840,807,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,101 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 53.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 29,571,219 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,028,191,000 after buying an additional 10,271,891 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 11,428,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $324,450,000 after buying an additional 503,059 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,599,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,351,000 after acquiring an additional 193,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Weyerhaeuser by 32.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,296,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $93,584,000 after acquiring an additional 804,650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Weyerhaeuser

In other news, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Albert Monaco bought 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke purchased 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,680.72. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $33.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.73 and a 1-year high of $36.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.03.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The company had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is 77.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

