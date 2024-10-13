Sanctuary Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 7,193 Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 316.2% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 106.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Hamilton Lane during the first quarter worth $89,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on HLNE shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Hamilton Lane from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $122.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Hamilton Lane from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hamilton Lane from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hamilton Lane from $140.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Hamilton Lane currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.67.

Hamilton Lane Stock Performance

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $174.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $133.13. The stock has a market cap of $9.44 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.66 and a 1 year high of $177.62.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.41. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 34.36%. The firm had revenue of $196.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hamilton Lane Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.12%.

Hamilton Lane Profile

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

