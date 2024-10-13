Sanctuary Advisors LLC Purchases New Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 3,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $895,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 520.3% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,765,000 after purchasing an additional 350,135 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,123,000 after acquiring an additional 261,562 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,006,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,126 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 456.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 198,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,006,000 after purchasing an additional 162,741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 161.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 190,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,032,000 after purchasing an additional 117,372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

WTW opened at $290.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $287.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $270.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 1-year low of $203.36 and a 1-year high of $303.42.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 11.24%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 16.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 33.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on WTW. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $321.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays began coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm boosted their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $275.00 to $272.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.47.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WTW

About Willis Towers Watson Public

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.