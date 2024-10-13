5,119 Shares in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC) Bought by Sanctuary Advisors LLC

Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 17,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 263.4% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 3.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 33.0% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FTEC opened at $178.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.14 and a beta of 1.41. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a twelve month low of $118.39 and a twelve month high of $181.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.26.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

