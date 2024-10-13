Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires Shares of 22,286 Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,153,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 2.0% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 65,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $430,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the second quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 1,665.8% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 10,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WY. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Weyerhaeuser from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Weyerhaeuser from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Argus upgraded Weyerhaeuser to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.83.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 31,500 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.38 per share, for a total transaction of $988,470.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,381.88. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin O’rourke acquired 7,800 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.01 per share, for a total transaction of $249,678.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $565,680.72. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of WY opened at $33.03 on Friday. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $36.27. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.68 and its 200-day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $24.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Weyerhaeuser will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Weyerhaeuser Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Weyerhaeuser’s payout ratio is 77.67%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Free Report)

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.