Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Free Report) by 81.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,503 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WYNN. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,028,618 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,127,456,000 after buying an additional 166,594 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928,031 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $357,883,000 after purchasing an additional 16,799 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Wynn Resorts by 29.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,345,100 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $120,386,000 after purchasing an additional 303,033 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Wynn Resorts by 22.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,125,718 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $115,082,000 after purchasing an additional 204,852 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Wynn Resorts by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 788,335 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $80,591,000 after purchasing an additional 38,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WYNN. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Wynn Resorts from $111.00 to $96.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $121.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wynn Resorts has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

Insider Transactions at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,650 shares of Wynn Resorts stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.73, for a total transaction of $208,634.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,689 shares in the company, valued at $447,894.97. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wynn Resorts Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of WYNN opened at $104.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.37. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $71.63 and a twelve month high of $110.38.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The casino operator reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.02). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 53.84% and a net margin of 12.22%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wynn Resorts Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Wynn Resorts’s payout ratio is currently 13.70%.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Free Report)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.