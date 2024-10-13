Czech National Bank Has $2.31 Million Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Czech National Bank lifted its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,598 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Czech National Bank’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 12,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 12,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its position in EPAM Systems by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $195.03 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $199.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.86. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $169.43 and a fifty-two week high of $317.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 4.84 and a quick ratio of 4.84.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.19. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. EPAM Systems’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

EPAM Systems announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $222.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.32.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, performance tuning, deployment, maintenance, and support services.

